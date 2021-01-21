Vietnam advised to invest more in vocational training

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam needs to develop dedicated technical and vocational education and training (TVET) programmes to enable its transition to the fourth Industrial Revolution, increasing worker productivity and the country’s competitiveness, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) says in a new study. The study named “Reaping the Benefits of Industry 4.0 through Skills Development in Vietnam” examines the logistics and agro-processing industries in the country which are both important for growth, employment, international competitiveness, and the fourth industrial revolution. ADB Country Director for Vietnam Andrew Jeffries suggested Vietnam consider new approaches to ensure inclusion and social protection for entry level workers, especially those at risk of job displacement, and those who need upskilling, while applying the fourth industrial revolution technologies. Adequate and timely investments in skills development can help the country not only to harness the potential of the fourth Industrial Revolution to increase productivity but also ensure the revolution will benefit workers at large, he added./. VNA

