Việt Nam’s ambitious plan to reduce the number of road traffic-relating death to zero by 2045.

Vice-chairman of the National Committee on Traffic Safety Khuất Việt Hùng. Photo atgt.vn Vice chairman of the National Committee on Traffic Safety Khuất Việt Hùng speaks to Giao thông (Transport) Newspaper about ambitious plans to reduce the number of fatalities caused by road traffic accident to zero by 2045. Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has approved a National Strategy for Road Safety over the next ten years. Do you think it is ambitious to reduce the number of fatalities to zero by 2045? Reducing the number of fatalities to zero is the desire of everyone and every country in the world. If all of us including road/bridge builders, police officers, drivers and walkers share that desire, road accidents will surely reduce. If vehicle designers, road designers or those who develop or supply rescue equipment share that desire, they can help to minimise damage to human health in case a road accident happen. Rescuers and health workers are also expected to work at their best to save victims. Comprehensive and inclusive measures are included in the strategy, involving five main pillars to ensure road safety, namely state management, infrastructure, vehicles, traffic participants and post-accident response. There is an opinion that in Việt Nam's transport conditions, the target of zero deaths on the…

