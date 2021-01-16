Việt Nam steps up measures to protect guest workers abroad

Delegates discuss problems and solutions to ensure better rights for Vietnamese guest workers abroad at a conference held on Friday. — VNS Photo Danh Trọng HẢI PHÒNG — Vietnamese authorities have improved the legal framework, stepped up communication measures and promoted international co-operation to ensure labourers enjoy better rights when working abroad under contracts, a conference has heard. The conference on ensuring the rights of Vietnamese guest workers was held by the Standing Office on Human Rights yesterday in the northern city of Hải Phòng. Over the last few years, the country has sent an increasing number of Vietnamese labourers abroad. The number of guest labourers increased from 126,000 in 2016 to 152,000 in 2019. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number reduced to 78,000 in 2020, according to Nguyễn Gia Liêm, deputy head of the Department of Overseas Labour Management under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MOLISA). As many as 580,000 Vietnamese labourers work abroad, mostly in construction, processing and manufacturing, agriculture and fishing and domestic help in major recipient countries like Japan, South Korea and Taiwan (China), according to Liêm. The average overseas remittances to the country reach US$3 to 4 billion a year. The income… Read full this story

