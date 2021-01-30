Viet Nam’s foreign investment tops $2b in January, down 62%

A corner of Bac Giang Province which lures the lion share of FDI with $562 million in January. — Photo baochinhphu.vn Foreign investors poured nearly US$2.02 billion into Viet Nam in the first month of this year, down 62.2 per cent from January 2020, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Foreign Investment Agency (FIA). Of the sum, $1.3 billion was pumped into 47 newly-licensed projects, representing a yearly decline of 81.8 per cent in the number of projects and a reduction of 70.3 per cent in level of capital. Meanwhile, $472.2 million from 46 existing projects registered to add capital, down 40.3 per cent in the number of projects but up 41.4 per cent year-on-year in term of capital. During the month, capital contributions and shares purchases by foreign investors stood at $220.8 million, down 58.7 per cent. In a bright spot, disbursement of foreign direct investment (FDI) in January saw a slight yearly increase of 4.1 per cent to an estimated $1.51 billion, according to the FIA. Foreign investors pumped capital into 14 sectors in the month, with processing and manufacturing holding the lead at nearly $1.54 billion, accounting for 76.4 per cent of the total. The… Read full this story

