Viet Nam maintains stable exports to Israel in 2020

Textiles and garments are among key export products of Viet Nam to Israel. — VNA/VNS Photo Viet Nam earned an estimated US$700 million from exporting goods to Israel in 2020 despite difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Vietnamese Trade Office in the Middle East country. The figure was a slight reduction from the $774 million reported last year, but still a positive result in the context that the Israeli market witnessed fluctuations, disturbances and difficulties amid political instability and negative impacts from the pandemic. Notably in November last year, Viet Nam’s export value to Israel surged by 27.2 per cent compared to the prior month, reaching $51.04 million. Turnover of most key export items rose strongly in the month, with coffee up 108.6 per cent, footwear 35 per cent, phones and accessories 31 per cent, textiles and garments 21.4 per cent, cashew nuts 16.9 per cent, and seafood products 3.3 per cent. Israel, with a population of only 9.3 million, is the third-largest export market of Viet Nam in the Middle East, after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Turkey. — VNS 0

