Việt Nam attends forum preparing for 2021 Shangri-La Dialogue

Lt. Gen. Vũ Chiến Thắng, Director of the Foreign Relations Department speaks at the forum. — Photo qdnd.vn HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam took part in the 9th Fullerton Forum, held via videoconference on Monday and Tuesday to prepare for the Asia Security Summit, also known as the Shangri-La Dialogue, the Quân đội Nhân dân (People's Army) newspaper reported. The forum, with the participation of more than 20 Asian-Pacific nations, was an occasion for defence policy makers to discuss emerging security challenges ahead of the 2021 Shangri-La Dialogue. Basing on countries' concerns, organisers of the 2021 Shangri-La Dialogue will identify issues that attract great attention to design the agenda for the coming event, set to take place in Singapore from June 4 – 6. At the Fullerton Forum, Lt. Gen. Vũ Chiến Thắng, Director of the Foreign Relations Department at the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence, delivered a speech at the third session on the strategic uses of emerging technologies. He noted that scientific and technological advances have considerably contributed to economic development and ensuring defence-security in each country, while creating a solid foundation for proactive response to impacts of non-traditional security challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

