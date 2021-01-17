URC Vietnam accelerates green turn

This year, URC Vietnam has received the Corporate Sustainability Index (CSI) award for the second consecutive year. What new initiatives and achievements in 2019-2020 allowed the company to maintain its position? Company CFO Alvin Geronimo URC Vietnam embarked on the sustainable development journey several years ago and this year has been particularly rewarding as we have achieved many significant milestones on our way to our sustainable development goals. Specifically, in 2019, URC Vietnam and 12 partners founded Packaging Recycling Organization Vietnam (PRO Vietnam) – an alliance for recycling packaging waste toward a circular economy model. This paves the way for us to collect for recycling all of our used packaging in Vietnam by 2030. Moreover, URC Vietnam has actively participated in community works. We were lauded by the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) amongst 33 outstanding enterprises in Vietnam that have significantly contributed to childcare and protection. Lastly, with our commitment to safe and quality products, URC Vietnam was ranked in the Top 10 Most Reputable Companies in the non-alcoholic beverage industry in Vietnam. As a leading food and beverage producer, URC’s operations are bound to be heavily reliant on materials and produce waste. What initiatives have… Read full this story

