Tourism Up to 1,200 daily flights to be operated around Tet The Saigon Times Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021,16:32 (GMT+7) Up to 1,200 daily flights to be operated around TetThe Saigon Times Aircraft operated by local airlines are parked at an airport. Local carriers will operate up to 1,200 daily flights on the peak days of the upcoming Lunar New Year – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Local carriers will operate over 1,000 domestic flights per day during the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet), up 28% over the holiday last year, with up to 1,200 daily flights on peak days, said Dinh Viet Thang, head of the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam. As local airlines have yet to operate regular international flights due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, they are focusing on domestic routes around Tet, the nation’s biggest and longest holiday. Specifically, Vietnam Airlines and Vasco will operate 379 daily flights and 504 flights on peak days, up 35.5% and 31%, respectively, compared to the previous Tet. As for Pacific Airlines, it is set to operate 124 flights per day and 130 flights on peak days, improving 25% and 28%, respectively, against last year’s Tet. Bamboo Airways will operate 180 daily flights and… Read full this story

Up to 1,200 daily flights to be operated around Tet have 297 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at January 20, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.