Universities to be fined for enrolment violations

Students study electrical programme at a vocational training centre. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Colleges and universities found to have violated enrolment regulations will face the fines of up to VNĐ100 million (US$4,340) and be forced to stop all enrolment activities, according to a new decree. The Government’s decree, which was issued on January 22, stipulates that institutes found to enrol students exceeding their capacities or failing to follow regulated enrolment procedures will be fined between VNĐ20-30 million ($868-1,302). Institutes failing to report the threshold of required majors to management offices and candidates will be fined between VNĐ30-40 million ($1,302-1,730). Those found to enrol students for unlicensed foreign education programmes will face the fines of VNĐ60 million ($2,605). Under the decree, the highest fines for violations on wrongly enrolling students for university and college degrees will be VNĐ100 million ($4,340) These institutes will also be required to return school fees for students and forced to stop enrolment activities. After the decree was issued, representatives of colleges and universities complained about the fines. Most said the fines were not strict enough and universities would happily pay the fines to enrol more students than regulated. Đỗ Văn Dũng, head of HCM City University of Technology… Read full this story
- Aberystwyth University student enrolment falls to lowest since 2006
- Facebook May Be Fined Over Violating Russia's User Data Storage Policy
- Dozens of cabbies fined for violations
- Students make up 22 per cent of university’s workforce
- Universities accused of ‘massaging’ degree figures
- Aberystwyth University graduate employability rates continue to rise
- Jimmy Nail picks up honorary degree from Newcastle University
- Over 500,000 students enrolled in Turkish foundation universities: Report
- Oxford and Cambridge’s diversity failure is staggering – Universities Minister
- Danish universities forced to make cutbacks
Universities to be fined for enrolment violations have 282 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at January 30, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.