Units well protect President Ho Chi Minh’s Mausoleum

Delegates agreed that over the past five years, the two units regularly exchanged information related to the area of President Ho Chi Minh’s Mausoleum, Ba Dinh Square, and Monument to Heroic Martyrs, especially on the occasion of the country’s major political events. An overview of the event In addition, the two forces actively improved their troops’ political stance and awareness of combat readiness and patrols around the area to guarantee social order and security. They were also in charge of ensuring order and security during visits of VIP delegations and people visiting and paying tribute to President Ho Chi Minh and fallen soldiers at the historical sites around Ba Dinh Square. They annually joined hands to repair and maintain technical equipment as well as upgrade several facilities as planned. In the coming time, the two units pledged to further work together closely in order to safeguard the area and protect the body of President Ho Chi Minh. Translated by Song Anh

