UNFPA helps Vietnam improve reproductive health services amid pandemic

The Saigon Times

Wednesday, Jan 13, 2021,11:03 (GMT+7)

UNFPA helps Vietnam improve reproductive health services amid pandemic

Phan Le Thu Hang (L), deputy director of the Department of Planning and Finance under the Ministry of Health, and Naomi Kitahara, UNFPA representative in Vietnam, pose for a photo at the handover ceremony – PHOTO: COURTESY OF UNFPA

HCMC – The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Vietnam handed over 64 fetus monitors along with personal protective equipment worth US$300,000 to the Vietnamese Ministry of Health late last week to assist Vietnam in ensuring the continuous delivery of quality reproductive health services amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The medical equipment and supplies will be distributed to prioritized hospitals in the northern mountainous and Central Highlands provinces as well as some central provinces which have been heavily affected by the recent floods.

According to the UNFPA, Covid-19 can stretch and overwhelm the health system, and pregnant women tend to postpone or cancel antenatal care visits and other pregnancy-related appointments due to the fear of infection. This can prevent the identification of pregnancy risks and complications, which can lead to unnecessary maternal deaths.

"We are delivering medical…

