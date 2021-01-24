Expat Interest Unexpected country, unexpected job By Vuong Anh Sunday, Jan 24, 2021,15:47 (GMT+7) Unexpected country, unexpected jobBy Vuong Anh Adrien Jean is showing his photos to an old lady – PHOTOS: ADRIEN JEAN Vietnam is a place where Adrien Jean, a Frenchman, gets out of his comfort zone and experiences things that he has not done before, including becoming a photographer After more than six years in Vietnam, Adrien Jean considers the country as his second home. It is a twist of fate, so to speak. “The first time I visited Vietnam was in September 2014,” said Adrien Jean. “My family came here for holidays during the summer 2014, but I couldn’t manage to take leave from work then. Ironically and unexpectedly, I ended up in the same country a few months later.” At that time, he got bored with his life and routine in Paris and was offered a job in Vietnam. A thought flashed through his mind that it was a great occasion to experience something new, he recalled. Before his arrival in Vietnam, the only thing he knew about this far-away land was that the Vietnamese were among the most optimistic people in the world. He actually found in a… Read full this story

