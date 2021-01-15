Twenty six students will be benefited from the scholarship progam. (Photo for illustration: nguoidothi.net.vn) The GREAT scholarship is valued at over £280,000 and will offer a good opportunity to 26 international students who are interested in environmental research and pursuing postgraduate level study in the U.K. in September this year. Each scholarship is worth a minimum of £10,000 for a one-year postgraduate program at 12 universities across the United Kingdom. Particularly, Vietnamese students can submit applications for the GREAT scholarships from the following schools: Anglia Ruskin University, Royal Agricultural University, University College London, the University of Bristol, the University of East Anglia, and the University of Greenwich. Translated by Quynh Oanh

U.K. launches scholarships for Vietnamese students have 198 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at January 15, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.