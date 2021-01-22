Nation Two returnees from U.S. test positive for Covid-19 20 days after arriving home The Saigon Times Friday, Jan 22, 2021,14:34 (GMT+7) Two returnees from U.S. test positive for Covid-19 20 days after arriving homeThe Saigon Times Vietnamese citizens returning home from abroad disinfect their hands at a quarantine center. The Health Ministry on January 21 confirmed two fresh Covid-19 cases who are local men returning home from the United States and transiting in South Korea – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Health Ministry on January 21 confirmed two fresh Covid-19 cases—local men returning home from the United States and transiting in South Korea—found to be infected with the disease 20 days after their arrival in Vietnam. They are both residents of HCMC, aged 54 and 66. According to the ministry, they arrived home on January 1 through the Cam Ranh International Airport in the central province of Khanh Hoa on Flight VN441. They were quarantined in the central province of Phu Yen upon arrival. They tested positive for the coronavirus on January 20 and are now under medical treatment at the Phu Yen Province General Hospital. Earlier, 16 passengers boarding this flight had been confirmed positive for the virus. They were also placed… Read full this story

