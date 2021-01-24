Two Lieutenant Generals promoted to Senior Lieutenant General

Under the decisions, the two deputy defense ministers have been promoted to Senior Lieutenant General from Lieutenant General. Party General Secretary, State President Nguyen Phu Trong (C) and the two newly-promoted generals On behalf of the Central Military Commission (CMC) and Ministry of National Defense (MND), Defense Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich thanked the Party and State for their leadership over the CMC and MND. General Lich said that the rank promotion given to the two MND leaders demonstrates the Party’s and State’s trust in the MND in general and the two senior officers in particular. The defense minister emphasized that the military will improve synergy, combat readiness, and undertake and complete all assignments. Congratulating his subordinates on their rank promotion which is seen as a special honor for not only themselves but also the military, General Lich affirmed that he believes that the two deputy defense ministers will wholeheartedly serve the Fatherland, the people, and try their best to deserve to be senior military officers and capable commanders. He also hoped that they would join the CMC and MND leaders’ efforts to build revolutionary, standardized, elite, and modernized military by 2030, and the implementation of the two strategic missions… Read full this story

