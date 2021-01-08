Trump acknowledges Biden will be next president in wake of Capitol chaos

WASHINGTON — As the threat of a second impeachment loomed, President Donald Trump acknowledged on Thursday that Joe Biden will be the next U.S. president, a day after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a stunning assault on American democracy as Congress was certifying Biden’s victory. Trump, who as recently as Thursday morning had continued to claim falsely that the election had been stolen from him, said his focus would now turn to ensuring a smooth transition to a Biden administration in a video released on Thursday evening. Biden, a Democrat, is set to be sworn in on Jan. 20. The president condemned Wednesday’s violence, saying rioters had defiled the seat of American democracy. “Serving as your president has been the honor of my lifetime,” Trump, a Republican, said. “And to all of my wonderful supporters, I know you are disappointed, but I also want you to know that our incredible journey is only just beginning.” The U.S. Capitol building is seen a day after supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump occupied it, in Washington, U.S. January 7, 2021. Photo: Reuters The statement was a stark reversal for Trump, who faced growing calls for his resignation or ouster following Wednesday’s… Read full this story

