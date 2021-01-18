Nation Trial for former Minister of Industry and Trade postponed again The Saigon Times Monday, Jan 18, 2021,10:51 (GMT+7) Trial for former Minister of Industry and Trade postponed againThe Saigon Times Former Minister of Industry and Trade Vu Huy Hoang (wearing a face mask) and his lawyer come to the hearing – PHOTO: TPO HCMC – The Hanoi People’s Court today, January 18, once again decided to postpont the first-instance trial for former Minister of Industry and Trade Vu Huy Hoang and nine accomplices, 11 days after the trial was put off for the first time. Former HCMC vice chairman Nguyen Huu Tin and many others with related interests and obligations, such as former Saigon Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Company (Sabeco) chairmen Phan Van Tuat and Vo Thanh Ha and Sabeco chairman Le Hong Xanh, were absent from the hearing, which was earlier set to last a week, the local media reported. As some lawyers and the procuracy proposed putting off the hearing, the judge agreed with their proposal and will announce the time to reopen the trial later, a representative of the judge said. Hoang was determined to take the main responsibility for the illegal transfer of more than 6,000 square meters of land at 2-4-6… Read full this story

