Travel agencies discuss overcoming pandemic’s consequences

An aerial view of Wyndham Grand Flamingo Cat Ba Resort, which hosts the event. The resort is located in Cát Bà Archipelago, in the south of Hạ Long Bay, offshore of Hải Phòng City. Photo courtesy of Flamingo Holding Group HẢI PHÒNG Nearly 500 representatives from the Việt Nam Tourism Association, the Việt Nam Society of Travel Agents, the culture and tourism sector, and involved agencies joined the National Travel Agents Forum 2021 held in the northern city of Hải Phòng on Tuesday. The event aimed to discuss solutions to revive travel activities and help tourism return to its position as a national key economic sector. The forum included two sessions, namely ‘Việt Nam Travel Agents – Solution for 2021’ and ‘Việt Nam Travel Agents aim for future’. Addressing the event, deputy culture minister Nguyễn Văn Hùng suggested tourism enterprises restructure. “Tourism enterprises should define which market they aim for when they restructure themselves,” he said. He also suggested involved agencies pay more attention to training human resources. “With the outstanding development between 2016 and 2019, Vietnamese tourism has confirmed its role in the national economy,” said Vũ Thế Bình, chairman of the association at the event. “It has gradually become… Read full this story

