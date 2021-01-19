Trade Trade ministry proposes exporting 1.5 million tons of coal The Saigon Times Tuesday, Jan 19, 2021,16:33 (GMT+7) Trade ministry proposes exporting 1.5 million tons of coalThe Saigon Times Piles of coal dust at a mining site in northern Vietnam. The Ministry of Industry and Trade has written to the prime minister proposing exporting over 1.5 million tons of coal – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Ministry of Industry and Trade has written to the prime minister proposing allowing the Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Group (TKV) and Dong Bac Corporation to export over 1.5 million tons of coal. Under the ministry’s proposal, TKV will ship 1.5 million tons of coal to foreign markets, while Dong Bac Corporation will export 50,000 tons. Of the total, coal dust of types 1, 2 and 3 will account for over one million tons, Thanh Nien Online reported. The proposed volume of outbound coal sales is equivalent to the volume for the power generation of a thermal power plant with a capacity of less than 600 MW, making up over 1% of the country’s estimated total power capacity in 2021, according to the ministry. Besides, the use of coal dust for power generation might cause wastefulness and… Read full this story

