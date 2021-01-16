Top leader holds phone talks with new Secretary General of Lao People’s Revolutionary Party

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyễn Phú Trọng. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary and State President Nguyễn Phú Trọng held phone talks with the newly-elected General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee Thongloun Sisoulith on January 16. During the talks, Trọng congratulated the LPRP on the successful organization of the 11th National Congress and Sisoulith on his election to the Party General Secretary post. He expressed his hope that under the leadership of the LPRP and General Secretary Sisoulith, Lao people will gain greater achievements in the national building and defence and renewal cause. Sisoulith, in turn, thanked Vietnamese leaders for sending congratulatory messages to the LPRP and him, and briefed Trong on the outcomes of the just-ended 11th National Party Congress of Laos. He also showed his belief that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, the country will reap more fruits and successfully organise the upcoming 13th National Party Congress. The Vietnamese leader spoke highly of the outcomes of Laos’ 11th Congress, stressing that this is an important milestone in the country’s development process and a great encouragement for Vietnam during its preparation and organization of the 13th… Read full this story

