High-quality rice variety VD 20 is grown for exports in Tiền Giang Province’s Gò Công Tây District. – VNA/VNS Photo Minh Trí TIỀN GIANG – The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Tiền Giang will spend more than VNĐ34.5 billion (US$1.5 million) to expand high-tech rice growing areas to 4,000ha this year as part of an expansion plan to 2025. Under the plan, which began last year, high-tech rice growing areas are located mostly in the major agricultural districts Cái Bè, Cai Lậy, Gò Công Tây and Gò Công Đông. These areas grow high-quality rice varieties like Nàng Hoa 9, Đài Thơm 8, OM 4900, OM 5451 and ST 24. The department has organised 200 training courses to provide advanced rice growing techniques to 6,000 farmers. It has also established two high-tech rice growing processes that both grow rice under good agricultural practices (GAP) and use machines for cultivation. Participating farmers are instructed to use advanced techniques known as “three reductions and three increases” and “one must and five reductions”. The “one must and five reductions” technique uses certified seeds and reduces the number of seedlings, plant protection chemicals, nitrogenous fertilisers, irrigation, and post-harvest losses. Farmers sow 100 kilogrammes of seeds per hectare and use certified seeds. They are also given guidance on how to sow… Read full this story

Tiền Giang expands high-tech rice cultivation have 313 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at January 30, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.