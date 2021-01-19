Environment Tien Giang approves two wind power plant projects The Saigon Times Tuesday, Jan 19, 2021,18:28 (GMT+7) Tien Giang approves two wind power plant projectsThe Saigon Times A wind power project in the Mekong Delta. The provincial government of Tien Giang has granted investment registration certificates to two wind power plant projects – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The provincial government of Tien Giang has granted investment registration certificates to two wind power plant projects, namely Tan Phu Dong 1 and Tan Phu Dong 2, reported Bnews news site. The Tan Phu Dong 1 wind power plant will cover some 22 hectares in the province’s Tan Phu Dong District, with a total pledged investment of VND4.46 trillion. The 100-MW plant is expected to generate some 307.6 million kWh of electricity annually. Regarding the Tan Phu Dong 2 plant, its turbines will be built in Tan Thanh Commune, Go Cong Dong District, with a total area of approximately 10.25 hectares and total investment of over VND2.24 trillion. The 50-MW plant is projected to supply some 153 million kWh of electricity per year. The construction of the two plants, whose developer is Thanh Thanh Cong (TTC) Group, is scheduled to begin this month. The projects will be… Read full this story

