Thirty enterprises win HCM City Golden Brand Award

The HCM City People’s Committee on January 21 presented the HCM City Golden Brand Award to 30 enterprises for their outstanding achievements in building and developing brands for products and services. VNS Photo Đình Lý HCM CITY— Thirty enterprises on January 21 received the HCM City Golden Brand Award from the city People’s Committee for their outstanding achievements in building and developing brands for products and services. The committee assigned the Department of Industry and Trade and the Saigon Times Group to launch the award. The award attracted 64 enterprises in different industries within one month after launch. It will be held annually. The 30 enterprises are leading companies or at the top of their business and production industries. Their total revenue in 2019 reached VNĐ252.8 trillion (US$11 billion), or 21.8 per cent of the city’s total revenue of retail sales of consumer goods and services in 2019. Their total after-tax profit reached VNĐ32,7 trillion. According to the evaluation of the Voting Council, most of the products and service brands of the winning enterprises have undergone a long process of establishment and development. They have had a firm position in the marketplace and a good reputation in customers’ minds and made active contributions to the city’s economic development. Bùi Tá Hòang Vũ, director of… Read full this story

