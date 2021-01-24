There’s more to working life than money

Illustration by Trịnh Lập By Phương Hà A 9-to-5 job in an air-conditioned space with a stable income is apparently rather unappealing to many young Vietnamese, who prefer manual jobs like delivering goods or being a motorbike taxi driver, which gives them more freedom and a bigger payday. Trần Tuấn Tú, who was born in 1990, recently quit his job as an office worker in Cầu Giấy District in Hà Nội to join the community of Grab riders around town. His means of living is now his old Wave Alpha. A working day normally begins at 8 or 9 am, or whenever he turns on the Grab app on his mobile phone. On a busy day, he may finish at 10 pm or even midnight. If the day is slow or he has something else to do, he turns off the app sometime in the afternoon. And if he feels tired or sick, he can decide to take the day off without needing to ask for anyone’s permission. “My old job paid around VNĐ8 million (US$350) a month, half of which I sent back home to my parents, while the remainder was just enough to cover my basic needs… Read full this story
