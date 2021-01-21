There was no one quite like Wayne

Paul Kennedy When he made his footballing debut for Everton 18 years ago, Wayne Rooney burst onto the scene with all guns blazing. When he officially retired from the game last week he went out with a whimper rather than a bang, and that was sad to see. For me, Wayne Rooney was one of, if not the, greatest English footballers of the last generation. It’s difficult to lay down any comparisons with other players because he was quite simply one of a kind. Having grown up in Liverpool, very close to the estate where Wayne was born, and working for a newspaper in the city at the time, I knew all about the player long before he was introduced to the world. When he was just a kid, aged 12, 13, 14, people in Liverpool knew Everton had this talented superstar in the making ready to unleash on the pitch. When he made his debut for his boyhood club at the age of 16 in a 2-2 draw against Tottenham, the Spurs fans chanted “Who are you” every time he touched the ball. Just a few days shy of turning 17, Rooney scored a last-minute winner against Arsenal, ending… Read full this story

