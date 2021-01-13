MAGIC: Tottenham’s Deli Alli goes up against Anthony Miley of Marine FC. AFP Photo Paul Kennedy Anyone who thought the FA Cup had lost its magical appeal was very much proven wrong over the weekend. England’s oldest competition won back any fans it may have lost thanks to some amazing games and mismatches in the third round. Aston Villa, ravaged by COVID-19, were forced to field a bunch of kids against a strong Liverpool team that included Mohammed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. Sure, they may have ended up losing the game by four goals to one, but the young Villans did themselves proud. Premier League side Leeds United were humiliated at the hands of EFL Division Two’s Crawley Town and tier six minnows Chorley managed to book a place in the fourth round thanks to a well-earned victory over Derby County. But the real story of the round was the match between Marine FC and Tottenham Hotspur. Marine, for those of you in the dark, are Merseyside’s fourth club, a long way behind Liverpool, Everton and even Tranmere Rovers. They play in the Northern Premier League Division One North West and their squad is basically a bunch of part-timers…. Read full this story

The FA Cup was the medicine we all needed have 311 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at January 13, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.