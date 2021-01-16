Tax, transparency important to bring housing prices to appropriate levels

Boosting housing supply would be important to lower housing prices. — Photo tienphong.vn HÀ NỘI — Imposing asset taxes and improving market transparency would help bring skyrocketing housing prices in Việt Nam to appropriate levels, experts have said. The market has not had a balance between supply and demand for many years, according to Nguyễn Mạnh Hà, Deputy President of the Việt Nam Real Estate Association. There was also a severe shortage of housing supply in major cities nationwide. Hà pointed out that affordable homes at prices of below VNĐ25 million (US$1,120) per sq.m had nearly disappeared from the market in HCM City while in Hà Nội, this segment accounted for just about 10 per cent. Thus, housing prices were becoming unaffordable for a majority of citizens, he said. For example, a new housing price level was set in just a short period of time in HCM City, he said, adding that affordable projects become mid-end and mid-end become high-end. The problem was that this was simply an increase in price, not in quality, which might easily cause a market bubble, he added. According to Trần Đình Thiên, former Director of the Việt Nam Economics Institute, it was necessary to… Read full this story

