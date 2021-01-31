Surge expected in renewable energy as economy recovers

Incentive policies have attracted a large number of investors in renewable energy Pricing stability This year is expected to be a turning point for the development of rooftop solar power in Vietnam. The National Power Development Plan VIII for the 2021-2030 period, being developed by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) within a new legal and policy framework, is expected to be approved in early 2021. Power Master Plan VII issued in March 2016 forecast solar energy development capacity would reach 4,000 MWp in 2025 and 12,000 MWp by 2030. According to Vietnam Electricity (EVN), Vietnam’s largest power company, as of November 2020, the country had 101,996 installed solar energy power projects with a total capacity of 9,583 MWp. In particular, according to the Southern Power Corporation (EVNSPC), 43,609 customers installed rooftop solar power in 2020 with a capacity of about 5,409 MWp, an increase of 26 times compared to 2019. The total payable to customers selling solar power was VND721 billion. The Ho Chi Minh City Power Corporation reported 8,762 grid-connected solar power projects in the city; the total amount paid to customers selling electricity back to EVN was VND119.66 billion. At the same time, 2021 will also… Read full this story

