Stock Market Stock markets stage strong rally The Saigon Times Friday, Jan 29, 2021,18:36 (GMT+7) Stock markets stage strong rallyThe Saigon Times Employees monitor stock prices at a securities company in HCMC. The main index advanced 3.19% from the session earlier at 1,056.61 points today, January 29 – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – Active bottom fishing and strong demand for many largecaps propped the VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange up 32.67 points at the close today, January 29. The southern bourse turned positive as gainers outnumbered losers by 375 to 90. The main index advanced 3.19 % from the session earlier at 1,056.61 points. Trade volume totaled over 797 million shares worth VND17.8 trillion, down 4.7% in volume and 15.3% in value against the previous session. Over 53 million shares valued at VND1.9 trillion were traded in block deals. Many stocks in the VN30 basket were in positive territory, with tech giant FPT, dairy firm VNM, housing developer VHM and jewelry firm PNJ closing at their ceiling prices. Other best performers included lender BID, steelmaker HPG and gas firm GAS improving 3.8%-4.4% at the end. Among the small and medium stocks, financial firm FIT, construction firm ROS and property developer FLC continued their… Read full this story

Stock markets stage strong rally have 288 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at January 29, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.