Community STF presents 100 Agribank-funded scholarships to poor students in Long An The Saigon Times Thursday, Jan 14, 2021,19:57 (GMT+7) STF presents 100 Agribank-funded scholarships to poor students in Long AnThe Saigon Times School children in the Mekong Delta province of Long An receive scholarships from STF and Agribank – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – The Saigon Times Foundation (STF) under the Saigon Times Group, handed 100 scholarships worth VND1 million each to poor students with an excellent academic performance in Tan Tru District, Long An Province, this morning, January 14. The scholarships were funded by the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank). Addressing the scholarship award ceremony, Nguyen Huu Cau, deputy director of Agribank’s East Long An Branch, said, “The year 2020 was difficult, seeing Vietnam’s economy negatively affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and natural disasters. We hope the scholarships will encourage the students to study harder and become good citizens.” Nguyen Nhut Duy, a ninth grader of Tan Tru Town High School, thanked the Saigon Times Foundation and Agribank for granting the scholarships and pledged to try his best at school. Besides the scholarships, the Saigon Times Group donated stationery comprising notebooks, books, chalkboards, chalks, ballpoint pens, pencils, rulers and pencil… Read full this story

