The Starlake township covers a huge part of the immediate west of Hanoi’s West Lake THT Development Co., Ltd. and Toshin Development Co., Ltd. – established in 1963 by Takashimaya Group – officially completed the transferral procedures for the project of a commercial centre and Japanese-themed offices at a size of 1.7 hectares. Takashimaya is already investing ¥1.3 billion ($12.5 million) into the construction and operation of a K-12 school there in cooperation with Edufit International Education, a Vietnamese school operator. The Japanese company will also develop commercial and office space at Starlake between 2022 and 2025, along with two separate large-scale commercial projects elsewhere in Hanoi. The complex in Starlake is the second funded by Takashimaya in Vietnam, after a retail centre was opened in Ho Chi Minh City in 2016. The group has also transferred a land plot for Landmark 55 – a high-end hotel, office for lease, and trade and service centre complex – to domestic group Taseco Invest JSC.The land plot is located over 23,600 square metres and is expected to see construction started in the next couple of months, with completion marked for the end of 2024. The 55-storey tower will be the third-highest tower… Read full this story

Starlake sub-projects transferred after approval have 341 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at January 20, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.