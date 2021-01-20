SSC sets out measures to address stock market overload issue

Orders were not sent to the HoSE at the end of last year due to the limited transaction processing capacity. VNS/VNA Photo HÀ NỘI — The State Securities Commission of Việt Nam (SSC) has ordered the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) and securities firms to apply short-term, mid-term and long-term solutions for overload orders which forced the exchange to halt trading since the end of last year. Since December 21, 2020, there have been cases of some orders from investors via securities firms that were not sent to the southern bourse, said the SSC. The issue is a result of the transaction processing capacity of HoSE that limits the number of transactions per day, while transaction demands surged recently. To ensure the system operates smoothly and addresses the overload issue, in the short-term, the SSC requested related agencies to optimise the transaction process by increasing the trading lot from 10 to 100 shares per lot, starting from January 4, 2021. The SSC also urged HoSE and securities firms to inspect and prevent internal errors, and limit automatic transactions. For the mid-term, the SSC ordered HoSE to upgrade the transaction backup system to ensure the system operates smoothly until the new IT… Read full this story

