Nation Six cases in HCMC linked to 1,553rd Covid-19 patient test negative The Saigon Times Thursday, Jan 28, 2021,20:10 (GMT+7) Six cases in HCMC linked to 1,553rd Covid-19 patient test negative A medical worker checks the body temperature of a resident in Hai Duong Province's Ninh Giang District. Six people in HCMC who are linked to the 1,553rd Covid-19 patient have tested negative once for the disease – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Six people in HCMC's Districts 5, 6, 10 and Tan Phu who had been in close contact with the country's 1,553rd Covid-19 patient have tested negative for the disease once, according to the HCMC Center for Disease Control. On January 28, HCMC Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan chaired an online meeting with the municipal steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention and control, the local media reported. At the meeting, director of the HCMC Department of Health Nguyen Tan Binh said the city had found eight people who had been in close contact with the 1,553rd Covid-19 patient. The testing results of two people have yet to be produced. On the same day, the municipal Department of Health, at an online meeting with leaders of 24 districts' medical centers, asked districts…

