Seven jailed over Vietnamese lorry deaths

Paul Kennedy Seven men have been jailed for a total of more than 92 years in connection with the 39 Vietnamese citizens found dead at the back of a lorry in the United Kingdom in October 2019. The people smuggling gang were jailed at London's Old Bailey on Friday afternoon UK time by his Hon. Mr Justice Sweeney. Sentencing them, the judge said: "I have no doubt that the conspiracy was a sophisticated, long-running and profitable one to smuggle mainly Vietnamese people across the channel. "There were desperate attempts to contact the outside world by phone and to break through the roof of the container. All were to no avail and, before the ship reached Purfleet, [the victims] all died in what must have been an excruciatingly painful death." Chief Constable of Essex Police, Ben-Julian Harrington, acknowledged that the result upheld the promise he had made to the families more than a year ago. He said: "Their families, most of them thousands of miles away, have had their heartbreak played out for the world to see. They've kept their dignity, and they put their trust in us to deliver justice. I promised them that we would, and my teams have…
