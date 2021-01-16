Investment SCIC to invest VND8 trillion in Vietnam Airlines The Saigon Times Saturday, Jan 16, 2021,13:29 (GMT+7) SCIC to invest VND8 trillion in Vietnam AirlinesThe Saigon Times A Vietnam Airlines plane – PHOTO: ANH QUAN HCMC – The Government’s investment arm, State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC), plans to invest VND8 trillion in Vietnam Airlines, SCIC general director Nguyen Chi Thanh announced on January 14. In accordance with the Government’s Resolution 194 on supporting Vietnam Airlines to overcome difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the national flag carrier will issue shares to its existing stakeholders to raise its charter capital. SCIC would represent the Government, which owns 86% of the national flag carrier, to buy the shares. Thanh said Vietnam Airlines is drawing up the share issuance plan, which will be submitted to the State Securities Commission of Vietnam for consideration, and working with SCIC to determine the issue price. According to the SCIC leader, to determine the issue price, Vietnam Airlines and SCIC have to evaluate the carrier’s enterprise value, which is based on its business plan for the next at least five years. “The Covid-19 pandemic is still developing complicatedly globally, making it hard to determine Vietnam Airlines’ business plan. We cannot evaluate… Read full this story

