Community School zone traffic safety project inaugurated in HCMC By Hung Le Friday, Jan 15, 2021,14:22 (GMT+7) School zone traffic safety project inaugurated in HCMCBy Hung Le The “Yellow Carpet” project aims to improve traffic safety for the students and teachers of An Hoi Primary School in Go Vap District – PHOTO: HUNG LE HCMC – The Community Knowledge Center and the HCMC Traffic Safety Committee inaugurated a project on January 14 to improve traffic safety around the school area in HCMC. Sponsored by E-Mart Korea, the “Improving Traffic Safety Surrounding School Area-Yellow Carpet” project comprises setting up a yellow zone at the project’s schools, which will be a safe area for children to stop and observe their surroundings before crossing the street. Parking areas for parents, no-stop and school zone signs as well as crosswalks will also be set up to enhance the traffic safety around schools, especially for children. Besides, the project will coordinate with the HCMC Traffic Safety Committee to create propaganda about the significance of this project and traffic safety skills for children at schools. Construction at the An Hoi Primary School in Ward 8, Go Vap District, the first location among eight locations of this project, has just been… Read full this story

