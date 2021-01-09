Community School children in Hau Giang’s remote area welcome new school The Saigon Times Saturday, Jan 9, 2021,11:48 (GMT+7) School children in Hau Giang’s remote area welcome new schoolThe Saigon Times Students of the Kim Dong Primary School and representatives of the donors pose for a photo in front of the new facility – PHOTO: COURTESY OF SAIGONCHILDREN HCMC – More than 90 students from the Kim Dong Primary School in a remote area of Hau Giang Province can now enjoy new school facilities and an improved learning environment as the Saigon Children’s Charity (saigonchildren) and donors inaugurated a school building project on December 8. The project offers one new classroom, one toilet block and one playground, with a total area of 357 square meters for the primary school in Phung Hiep District. As part of the inauguration ceremony, BASF and their partners donated a children’s book library, while HP donated a computer along with a printer to support teaching and learning at the school. At the ceremony, Angelique Masse Nguyen, head of Fundraising and Communications at saigonchildren, said, “Building schools in remote areas is one of our core programs to offer disadvantaged children access to education. When we build a school, we are… Read full this story

