Saigontourist has been a major tourism company in the past 45 years The company has arrived before 875 companies to be listed in the top 124 Vietnam Value Programme businesses in 2020 scored by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and local authorities. According to Nguyen Huu Y Yen, general director at Saigontourist, over the past 45 years, the company has maintained its place as a leading tourism establishment, contributing to the blooming of the local tourism scene. In 2019, Saigontourist served 1.4 million local and overseas arrivals with the earnings of more than VND5 trillion ($217.4 million) and the annual growth rate of 11 per cent. With this, the company exceeded its business plan for the year and laid great hopes in a breakthrough this year but failed due to COVID-19. At the beginning of the year, Saigontourist was confident that the pandemic would be controlled by April, just in time for summer – a perfect time to gear up for the peak season for tourism. However, the contagion kept growing, halting all overseas arrivals. Facing the difficulties, the local tourism firm has decided to shift focus to the domestic market, with its resulting revenue performance surpassing its expectations…. Read full this story

Saigontourist successfully navigates bumpy road to take award at Vietnam Value Programme have 287 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at January 20, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.