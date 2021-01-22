Sacombank meets all business targets set for 2020

Sacombank achieved all the targets it listed at its annual general meeting last year despite many difficulties last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. — Photo courtesy of Sacombank HCM CITY — Despite many difficulties last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Sacombank achieved all the targets it listed at its annual general meeting last year, ensured restructuring was on track and created a solid foundation to accelerate its digital transformation. Its consolidated assets increased by 10 per cent to nearly VNĐ493 trillion (US$21.3 billion), with profitable assets increasing by 13 per cent. It has total deposits of VNĐ447 trillion ($19.3 billion) and outstanding loans worth VNĐ340 trillion, an increase of 15 per cent from the previous year and in line with the quota set by the State Bank of Vietnam. It managed to collect over VNĐ15 trillion ($648.1 million) worth of bad debts, reducing the mortgaged assets at the bank by 16.7 per cent from the preceding year and non-performing loans ratio to 1.6 per cent. Business efficiency improved, with total income increasing by more than 18 per cent, with non-interest income increasing by nearly 13 per cent with major contributions from insurance, cards and e-banking. Consolidated pre-tax… Read full this story
- Godrej Nature’s Basket aims to hit Rs. 1000 crore revenue target by 2020
- Global report outlines key business risks in 2020
- Trump’s Aide Refutes Reports POTUS Plans Meeting With Putin Before 2020 Presidential Vote
- Businesses hail CAMA 2020 as pastors howl in protest
- Matthew Perry's steamy real life romance with Julia Roberts after meeting on Friends set
- Best baking sets 2020: from kids’ baking sets to silicone moulds
- Best kettle and toaster set 2020: from retro pastel sets to high-gloss designs from Breville, Swan, De’Longhi and more
- Target's enormous sales boom sets a record
- VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 23
- VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 20
Sacombank meets all business targets set for 2020 have 286 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at January 22, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.