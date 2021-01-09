Infrastructure Runway upgrade at TSN airport completed The Saigon Times Saturday, Jan 9, 2021,11:53 (GMT+7) Runway upgrade at TSN airport completedThe Saigon Times A view of the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCMC. Runway 25R at the airport will be put into operation on January 10 after six months of renovation – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Runway 25R at the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCMC will be put into operation on January 10 after six months of renovation, said a representative of Cuu Long Corporation for Investment Development and Project Management of Infrastructure, under the Transport Ministry. The runway renovation project commenced on June 29 last year, with a total investment of some VND2 trillion. The project’s first phase, which is upgrading the runway, has reached completion. In the second phase, taxiways will undergo renovation, according to the ministry. The ministry had assigned a consortium including the Civil Engineering Construction Corporation No.4, the Airport Construction Corporation and the 647 Aeronautics Project Construction JSC to implement the project. Another consortium comprising the Sub-Institute of Transport Science and Technology in Southern Vietnam and the Transport Engineering and Design Inc. South worked as monitoring and consulting contractors for the project. Share with your friends: … Read full this story

