A scene in “Con duong co Mat Troi” (Photo: www.sggp.org.vn) Hanoi (VNA) – “Con duong co Mat Troi” (Road with the Sun), a film by the People’s Army Cinema, has been chosen to be introduced at a national film screening week to celebrate the 13th National Party Congress, the 91st anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3) and the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival. The film features the daily life of young soldiers of the Vietnam People’s Army, who are full of enthusiasm and have strong trust on their path, a path with the sun ahead and light from the Party. Hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the event will take place from February 3 to 18 across the nation. Other films that will also be screened at the event include documentaries “Nho ve Tay Tien” (Remembering Tay Tien) and “Hanh trinh thu phap Viet” (Journey of Vietnamese calligraphy).13th National Party Congress is scheduled to take place in Hanoi from January 25 to February 2. VNA

“Road with the Sun” to be screened to celebrate 13th National Party Congress have 301 words, post on en.vietnamplus.vn at January 24, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.