HCMC Returnees to HCMC from Quang Ninh, Hai Duong entitled to 21-day quarantine: HCDC The Saigon Times Friday, Jan 29, 2021,18:29 (GMT+7) Returnees to HCMC from Quang Ninh, Hai Duong entitled to 21-day quarantine: HCDCThe Saigon Times A health worker uses a swab to take samples from a local man in Hung Dao Commune, Chi Linh City, Hai Duong Province, for Covid-19 testing. HCDC this morning, January 29, issued quarantine guidelines for those who left the two virus-hit provinces for HCMC starting January 7 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – People who had close contact with the Covid-19 patients from Quang Ninh and Hai Duong provinces or visited places linked to the infected cases must make health declarations and undergo quarantine for 21 days after they return to HCMC, said the city’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention (HCDC). HCDC this morning, January 29, issued quarantine guidelines for those who left the two virus-hit provinces for HCMC starting January 7. Specifically, people who had visited Chi Linh City in Hai Duong and traveled through or worked at Van Don airport in Quang Ninh from January 7 to 15 must make health declarations, take a Covid-19 test and remain in home quarantine for 21 days from… Read full this story
