Vietnam Economy Restoring purchasing power poses significant challenge to local economy: experts By Minh Tam Wednesday, Jan 13, 2021,10:59 (GMT+7) Restoring purchasing power poses significant challenge to local economy: expertsBy Minh Tam A local supermarket’s cashier counters are crowded with shoppers. Experts and business executives agreed that one of the major challenges plaguing Vietnam’s economy this year is figuring out how to ensure the purchasing power recovers – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Experts and business executives agreed that one of the major challenges plaguing Vietnam’s economy this year is figuring out how to ensure the purchasing power recovers, after the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country and left many families financially weak. Speaking on the sidelines of the Vietnam Economic Scenario Forum held in HCMC on January 11, Nguyen Xuan Thanh, lecturer at the Fulbright Vietnam University and a member of the prime minister’s economic advisory team, said that restoring the purchasing power in the domestic market remains the biggest challenge facing the local economy this year. During the final months of 2020, the purchasing power slightly bounced back compared to the time when the first coronavirus outbreak hit the country and the national social distancing order was imposed, but it was still 19% lower… Read full this story

Restoring purchasing power poses significant challenge to local economy: experts have 272 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at January 13, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.