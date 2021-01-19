Nation Rescue operation underway for seven fishermen missing near Con Dao The Saigon Times Tuesday, Jan 19, 2021,18:26 (GMT+7) Rescue operation underway for seven fishermen missing near Con DaoThe Saigon Times A file photo of the rescue vessels. A rescue team is searching for seven fishermen who went missing after their boat sank in the waters off Con Dao Island on January 18 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – A search and rescue operation is being conducted to look for seven fishermen who went missing after their boat sank in the waters off Con Dao Island in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province on January 18. Fishing boat BT 93998 TS from the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre with 13 people on board sank after being hit by high waves. At the time of the incident, the boat was on the way to the mainland and was some 50 nautical miles off the island, said the Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Center Region 3 on January 19. Six fishermen were rescued by fishing boats in the area. Rescue forces are searching for the seven others. However, the rescue efforts were challenging due to high waves measuring 5-6 meters and strong winds gusting at level 9. Share… Read full this story

Rescue operation underway for seven fishermen missing near Con Dao have 305 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at January 19, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.