Replacing expired locomotives, carriages to place enormous financial burden on railway sector

A train named "Doi Moi" is seen running on a rail line. The domestic railway sector needs some VND6.8 trillion to replace expired locomotives and carriages this year – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – The domestic railway sector needs some VND6.8 trillion to replace expired locomotives and carriages this year, which will place it under immense financial pressure amid the difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the upgrade project of the Hanoi-HCMC rail route and the price competition between road and air transportation.

According to Decree 65 which prescribes some articles of the Law on Railway and came into force from July 1, 2018, the lifespan of locomotives and carriages should not exceed 40 years for passenger trains and 45 years for freight trains.

The decree also stipulated that railway firms have three years until 2021 to replace expired vehicles.

Data from the Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) and railway transportation joint stock companies showed that as of December 31, 2022, some 60 locomotives, nearly 1,000 cargo carriages and 500…

