With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is VND 23,128/USD and the floor rate VND 21,784/USD. (Photo for illustration) The opening hour rates at major commercials stayed rather stable. Both Vietcombank and BIDV maintained the same rates as on March 16, with the buying rate listed at VND 22,725/USD and selling rate at VND 22,795/USD at both banks. Meanwhile the rates listed at Vietinbank went up VND 3 to VND 22,728/USD (buying) and VND 22,795/USD (selling). Source: VNA
- Pound euro exchange rate: GBP/EUR edges higher as EU offers Brexit ‘flextension’
- 10 Online Free Currency Exchange Rate Conversion Tools
- Honda profit tumbles 40% as incentives, foreign exchange rates bite
- Attend SMX Advanced for SEO & SEM tactics that work. Rates increase next week!
- Iowa Fashion Week Begins
- Monterey Classic Car Week Begins In Grand Style
- Chilly Week Begins Should End Milder No Major Storms
- Week Begins Cold Coastal Low Brushes Tuesday Night, Rain Friday
- Another busy weather week begins
- Week Begins Warm 70s Sunshine Later Today
Reference exchange rate up VND 10 at week’s beginning have 166 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at January 19, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.