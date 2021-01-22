Record number of delegates to attend 13th National Party Congress in Hà Nội

Military rehearsed guiding the delegation to pay respect at the Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum in Hà Nội on Friday. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang HÀ NỘI — A total of 1,587 delegates representing more than 5.1 million Party members nationwide will participate in the coming 13th National Party Congress, making this the largest number ever in the history of Party congresses. Mai Văn Chính, Deputy Head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, yesterday announced the figure at a press briefing regarding the congress, slated to begin on Monday, in Hà Nội. Women and ethnic minority groups account for 13.99 and 11.03 per cent of the delegates, respectively, according to Chính. The guests will include former Party and State leaders, ambassadors, and heads of international organisations in Hà Nội, representatives from the intelligentsia and arts community, outstanding youth union members and religious officials, among others. On documents submitted to the Congress, Nguyễn Xuân Thắng, Director of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of the Central Theoretical Council, said there were “numerous new items, especially in terms of approach.” “When setting out a vision and orientations for the country’s development, we don’t just draw up plans… Read full this story
