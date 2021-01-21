Public investment to focus on key projects to create impetus for economic growth

Public investment was a major driver for economic growth last year in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Public investment will focus on key national projects with important roles in enhancing regional links and creating new drivers and room for economic growth, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Chí Dũng has said. Last year saw the highest public investment disbursement rate in 2016-20 as the Government identified public investment as a major driver for growth in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ministry of Planning and Investment estimated the public investment disbursement rate would reach more than 90 per cent of the plan as of the end January 31 (the deadline for disbursement of 2020 public investment), compared to 73.3 per cent of 2017, 66.8 per cent of 2018 and 67.46 per cent of 2019. There were 17 ministries, central-level agencies and 17 localities with disbursement rates of more than 80 per cent as of December 31, 2020. However, 13 ministries and central-level agencies and five localities had disbursement rates below 60 per cent. According to Nguyễn Mạnh Quyền, Deputy Chairman of Hà Nội People’s Committee, the capital city disbursed about VNĐ40.7 trillion worth of public… Read full this story

