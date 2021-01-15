Private investment pushed for healthcare, illustration photo Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long said at last week’s National Health Conference in Hanoi that in the sector’s tasks and plans for 2021, his ministry (MoH) will submit to the government a draft decree on joint ventures and collaboration in the first quarter with a move to attract more private investment in the sector. The minister also proposed a mechanism to increase mobilisation of private investment with appropriate forms such as outsourcing the whole IT service to save time and human resources. Specifically, as part of the 2021 tasks, the sector aims to mobilise funds through the public-private partnership (PPP) model and encourage such investment in hospitals, especially in the high-end services. To make this happen, the sector will build health finance policies to attract private investment and spur PPP in the field to further facilitate development of private health. It also wants to complete the legal framework and accelerate equitisation and divestment of state stakes in businesses and units. “The sector plans to submit two draft amendments to the Law on Health Insurance and the Law on Medical Examination and Treatment this year, while continuing to cut administrative procedures,” Long added…. Read full this story

