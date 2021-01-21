Preparations for security protection at Party Congress reviewed

Chief of the General Staff and Deputy Defense Minister Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang made the request while chairing a conference on ensuring combat readiness and security during the 13th National Party Congress on January 20 in Hanoi. Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang speaking at the meeting General Giang also asked defense agencies and military units to strictly exercise COVID-19 prevention and control regulations and foster cooperation with both civilian and military forces to ensure security and absolute safety at the important national event. According to a report by the Department of Military Operations under the General Staff, units in the whole military have embraced and strictly carried out decisions of the sub-committee for the organization of the 13th National Party Congress and plans on ensuring security during the event. They strictly maintained combat readiness and duty regulations and prepared personnel and equipment for the mission. The Hanoi Capital Command is cooperating with agencies and units stationed in the city to practice protection scenarios to ensure security and safety during the event. Speaking at the conference, General Giang praised the whole military for preparing personnel, equipment, and vehicles to ensure security during the 13th National Party Congress. Giang… Read full this story

